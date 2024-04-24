Oppenheimer Boosts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $157.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.78.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.4 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $148.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.06. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.31. The company has a market cap of $126.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.14). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,218,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,568,798,000 after purchasing an additional 178,394 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475,698 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,055,000 after acquiring an additional 628,944 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after acquiring an additional 980,317 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.