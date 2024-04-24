Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Purchases 2,743 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 7.5% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $744,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $89.33. The stock had a trading volume of 417,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,362. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.57 and a 1-year high of $93.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

