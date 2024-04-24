Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lowered its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,619 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up about 0.9% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.51. 384,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $54.69 and a 12-month high of $66.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.7519 per share. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

