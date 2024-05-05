Provence Wealth Management Group Grows Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. W Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Power Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 728,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,272,000 after buying an additional 120,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,146,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,411,634. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

