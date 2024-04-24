Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned about 0.09% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 253,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after acquiring an additional 35,563 shares during the period. HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,179,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 63,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares in the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,865,000.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ITM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,496 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average of $45.92.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.111 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

