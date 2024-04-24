Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 217,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.84. 1,194,444 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.