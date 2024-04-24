Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Invests $1.08 Million in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 33,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 68.3% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1,939.3% in the third quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000.

DFSI stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,270. The company has a market capitalization of $400.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of -0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.26. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $33.79.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

