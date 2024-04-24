Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,696,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,145,000 after purchasing an additional 604,407 shares during the period. Gimbal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.22. 475,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,613,335. The company has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.04. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $115.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

