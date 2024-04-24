Quad/Graphics, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:QUAD)

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of QUAD opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. Quad/Graphics has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $787.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Quad/Graphics will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Quad/Graphics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

