Robert W. Baird Increases Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $310.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.53% from the company’s previous close.

SHW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.50.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $302.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $221.76 and a twelve month high of $348.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $328.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.73. The stock has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 62.6% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 27.2% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

