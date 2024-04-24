Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 3,675 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 363,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,768,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 57,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at $985,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP opened at $87.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.24 and its 200 day moving average is $79.71. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, March 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

