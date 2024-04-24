Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 33 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,243.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,271.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1,174.10. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,574.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,233.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

