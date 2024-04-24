RWA Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 115.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 335.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 46.9% in the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $493.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $535.07 and a 200 day moving average of $510.61. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

