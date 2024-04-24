Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes $219,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 19.2% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Price Performance

Allstate stock opened at $175.27 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $176.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.50 and its 200-day moving average is $148.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.35, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.71.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

