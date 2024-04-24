iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,622 shares during the quarter. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned about 0.43% of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 667,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGLB stock opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.01. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $53.36.

About iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.