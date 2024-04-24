Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 328,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,518,000 after acquiring an additional 74,517 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 87,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 353,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,672 shares during the last quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 962,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11,142.9% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 530,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,936,000 after purchasing an additional 526,057 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $62.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

