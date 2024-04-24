Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 341 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on C shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C opened at $62.66 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.62.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

