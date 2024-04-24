Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,039 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $682,000. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 617.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 112,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 97,161 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 285,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund stock opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.65. The company has a market cap of $830.44 million, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.16. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $32.32.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

