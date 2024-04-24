Sigma Planning Corp Sells 61,346 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,346 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.10% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRIG. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2,133.7% in the third quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,607,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,159 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 245.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 928,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 659,505 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 588.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 301,544 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,582,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,410,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,184,000 after purchasing an additional 248,526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.1341 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

