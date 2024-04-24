Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,016 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF stock opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.99.

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

