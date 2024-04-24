Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives $66.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.80 in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 40.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SQM opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.64.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

