South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 53,400 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,520,782 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $698,477,000 after acquiring an additional 113,864 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,881,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $200,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 34.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,826,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,118,000 after acquiring an additional 982,384 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 19.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,207,379 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,023,000 after acquiring an additional 357,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,722,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,706,000 after acquiring an additional 77,873 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,090.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,090.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $5,412,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,793,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,187,525.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,605 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Antero Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays started coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Antero Resources Price Performance

NYSE:AR traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.47. 4,798,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,784,081. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 3.30. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

