SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,322 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. NatWest Group plc raised its stake in UBS Group by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 74,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 64,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 6,797.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,635,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568,457 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Societe Generale raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE UBS traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,124,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.34.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.56%.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Further Reading

