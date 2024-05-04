Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $9,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 251,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,799,000 after buying an additional 97,627 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6,409.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 82,489 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 328,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,543,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $12,993,000. Finally, MA Private Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,328,000.

MGC traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.23. The company had a trading volume of 145,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,926. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.26. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $141.84 and a 1 year high of $187.68. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

