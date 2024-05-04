Summit Global Investments Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 44,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 4.8% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 7.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 6,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $237,345.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $313,238.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLY traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,773. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.64.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $460.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.61%.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

