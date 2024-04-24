South Dakota Investment Council Sells 266,700 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,662,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 266,700 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $7,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 23.4% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 11.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.7% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 33.9% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

HBI stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,625,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,852,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -96.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

