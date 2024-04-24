Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Southside Bancshares to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Southside Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Southside Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $857.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.54.

Southside Bancshares Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Southside Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 14,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $450,932.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,982.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Herbert C. Buie bought 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.52 per share, with a total value of $64,714.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 407,501 shares in the company, valued at $13,251,932.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 14,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $450,932.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,982.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

