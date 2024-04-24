SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock Holdings Increased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 0.5 %

SPSC stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.52. 73,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,154. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.00 and a 1-year high of $218.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 98.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $2,310,032.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,137,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $2,310,032.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,137,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 12,887 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total transaction of $2,310,252.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,954,030.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,688 shares of company stock valued at $12,122,275 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

