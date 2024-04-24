Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target to $45.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Intapp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 0.51. Intapp has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $50.46.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $103.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Great Hill Equity Partners Iv sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $253,890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,738,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,397,016.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intapp news, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $47,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,494.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Great Hill Equity Partners Iv sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $253,890,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,738,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,397,016.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,117,067 shares of company stock worth $258,544,060 in the last 90 days. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,054,000 after buying an additional 708,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intapp by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,513,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,585,000 after purchasing an additional 704,268 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intapp by 81.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,152,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,626,000 after purchasing an additional 517,899 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth $15,593,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Intapp by 44.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,690,000 after purchasing an additional 422,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

