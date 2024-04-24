Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 30.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SMCI. Barclays increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $949.85.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $761.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $93.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,229.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $954.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.04.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 436.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 835.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

