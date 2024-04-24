Toncoin (TON) Price Reaches $5.66

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.66 or 0.00008559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $19.32 billion and $253.85 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,105,666,713 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,105,650,254.121281 with 3,471,327,521.923003 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.87801829 USD and is up 3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $286,020,818.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

