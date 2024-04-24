AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53-1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Noble Financial downgraded shares of AZZ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

AZZ Stock Performance

Shares of AZZ opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. AZZ has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $83.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.20.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.67 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.63%. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AZZ will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.55%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

