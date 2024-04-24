United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $169.00 at BMO Capital Markets

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.39.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,011,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,176. The stock has a market cap of $123.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.06. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 9,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.