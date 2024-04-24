Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $642,000 Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSN. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 551,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,632,000 after acquiring an additional 69,762 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 38,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 117,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.57. 468,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,497. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $63.28.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.35%.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

