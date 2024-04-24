WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and $31,979.22 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.74 or 0.00131659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008945 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012032 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

