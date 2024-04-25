42,714 Shares in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 42,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 328.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:STAG opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.84.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

View Our Latest Report on STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.