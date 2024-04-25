Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 69.6% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 30,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LGI opened at $15.37 on Thursday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.1046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%.

(Free Report)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.