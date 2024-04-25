Cenovus Energy (CVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post earnings of C$0.47 per share for the quarter.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.06 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Shares of TSE:CVE remained flat at C$29.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,833. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.46. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$19.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.99, for a total transaction of C$649,657.50. In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.99, for a total transaction of C$649,657.50. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.49 per share, with a total value of C$1,174,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $2,414,507 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.35.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

