GAMMA Investing LLC Buys Shares of 27,083 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.8% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 8,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 76,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE XOM opened at $121.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $479.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.51.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.28.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.