Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $225.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.06.

NYSE:BA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,129,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,730,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 133.97 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.03 and a 200-day moving average of $206.89. Boeing has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. CNB Bank raised its position in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

