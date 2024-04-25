Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) CEO Sells $1,059,372.73 in Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 30,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,059,372.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,357,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,271,214.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DFH opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.49. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.68 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 36.62%. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 226.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 148,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 102,800 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

