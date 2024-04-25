Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) CEO Sells $1,059,372.73 in Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 30,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,059,372.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,357,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,271,214.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Dream Finders Homes Price Performance
DFH opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.49. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38.
Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.68 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 36.62%. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
About Dream Finders Homes
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Finders Homes
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.