Reviewing MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) & China Youzan (OTCMKTS:CHNVF)

China Youzan (OTCMKTS:CHNVF – Get Free Report) and MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Youzan and MicroStrategy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get China Youzan alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Youzan N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MicroStrategy $496.26 million 43.28 $429.12 million $28.18 44.91

MicroStrategy has higher revenue and earnings than China Youzan.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Youzan 0 0 0 0 N/A MicroStrategy 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for China Youzan and MicroStrategy, as provided by MarketBeat.

MicroStrategy has a consensus price target of $1,473.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.38%. Given MicroStrategy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MicroStrategy is more favorable than China Youzan.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.0% of MicroStrategy shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of MicroStrategy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China Youzan and MicroStrategy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Youzan N/A N/A N/A MicroStrategy 86.47% 42.81% 12.58%

Summary

MicroStrategy beats China Youzan on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Youzan

(Get Free Report)

China Youzan Limited, an investment holding company, provides online and offline e-commerce solutions in the People's Republic of China, Japan, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Third Party Payment Services, Merchant Services, and Other. The company offers third party payment and related consultancy services; and an e-commerce platform with various Software as a Service (Saas) products and services. In addition, it provides a suite of SaaS products, such as Youzan WeiMall, Youzan Store, Youzan Chain, Youzan Beauty, and other SaaS products; wholesale and retail internet information services; and factoring and guarantee services, as well as operation services for merchants and retail solutions for beauty industries. The company was formerly known as China Innovationpay Group Limited and changed its name to China Youzan Limited in May 2018. China Youzan Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions. The company also provides MicroStrategy Support that helps customers achieve their system availability and usage goals through highly responsive troubleshooting and assistance; MicroStrategy Consulting, which provides architecture and implementation services to help customers realize their desired results; and MicroStrategy Education that offers free and paid learning options. In addition, it engages in the development of bitcoin. The company offers its services through direct sales force and channel partners. It serves the U.S. government, state and local governments, and government agencies, as well as a range of industries, including retail, banking, technology, manufacturing, insurance, consulting, healthcare, telecommunications, and the public sector. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for China Youzan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Youzan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.