Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Given Neutral Rating at HC Wainwright

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Lantern Pharma Stock Down 6.8 %

LTRN opened at $5.38 on Thursday. Lantern Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $57.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Lantern Pharma will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Lantern Pharma

In other news, major shareholder Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 74,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $360,340.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,088 shares in the company, valued at $301,126.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lantern Pharma stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Lantern Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its product pipeline comprises LP-300, which is in phase 2 clinical trial in combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; LP-184, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor, such as pancreatic, breast, bladder, and lung cancers, and glioblastoma and other central nervous system cancers; and LP-284, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, including mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

