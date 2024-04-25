CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.42 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of CBRE Group in a report released on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.39. The consensus estimate for CBRE Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CBRE Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $86.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $98.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.19.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $435,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 676.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 406,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,576,000 after buying an additional 354,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

