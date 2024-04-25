Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Acquired by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 21.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,626,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,718 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 6.0% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,435,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,699,000 after acquiring an additional 363,554 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 315.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,675,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,168 shares in the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.1% during the third quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 1,736,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,610,000 after acquiring an additional 35,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,334,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,547,000 after acquiring an additional 857,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $779,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,817.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,830. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $1.64 on Thursday, reaching $48.37. 57,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,532. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.23). The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.82 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

