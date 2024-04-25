Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 919 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,681 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned 0.05% of F.N.B. worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNB. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in F.N.B. by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $87,505 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNB traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 86,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.02. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $406.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.96 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

F.N.B. Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.