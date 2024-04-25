Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Stock Holdings Increased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 923.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Radian Group in the third quarter worth $205,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Radian Group during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Radian Group during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Stock Up 0.1 %

RDN stock opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.33. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $328.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.04 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 48.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Radian Group

About Radian Group

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.