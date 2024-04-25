BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF (TSE:ZWHC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF (TSE:ZWHC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.
BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
ZWHC stock opened at 28.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 29.33. BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of 27.09 and a 1 year high of 30.31.
