Silvercorp Metals Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of C$79.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$74.39 million.

SVM has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.00 price objective on Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$4.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of C$2.88 and a 12 month high of C$5.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.60. The firm has a market cap of C$834.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, Director Yikang Liu sold 15,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total transaction of C$61,053.24. In related news, Director Yikang Liu sold 15,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total value of C$61,053.24. Also, Director Rui Feng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.18, for a total value of C$207,200.00. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

