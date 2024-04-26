Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter.

Akzo Nobel Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AKZOY stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.70. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $29.03.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4498 per share. This is a positive change from Akzo Nobel’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.